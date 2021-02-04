Child sexual assault charges filed

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges of sexually assaulting children at a daycare were filed Wednesday against a Fall Creek man.



Austin Thoren is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting two young girls, child enticement, and causing mental harm to a child.



The girls told police the assaults happened six to eight years ago at a daycare run by Thoren's mother at a home on Starr Avenue. The girls said Thoren would assault them when his mother left the daycare to go to the store.

Detectives say Thoren, who would have been about 17 to 19 years old at the time, admitted to sexual contact with the girls. He is due in back in court March 16.