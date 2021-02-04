Biden signals that US will refocus on diplomacy abroad

WASHINGTON (AP) — Asserting a broad reset of American foreign policy, President Joe Biden says he will halt the withdrawal of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, end support for Saudi Arabia’s military offensive in Yemen and make support for LBTGQ rights a cornerstone of U.S. diplomacy. Aides outlined some of his plans for what Biden is calling a return to the “grounding wire of our global power” as the president makes his first visit to the State Department as president. The visit doubles as an opportunity to buck up a diplomatic corps, many of whom were discouraged by the policies and tone of former President Donald Trump.