Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

President Joe Biden says he’s ending U.S. support for a Saudi-led military offensive in Yemen. Biden made the announcement Thursday in his first visit to the State Department as president, calling the Yemen war a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.” The grinding five-year Saudi-led air campaign has killed numerous civilians and deepened suffering in the Arabian peninsula’s poorest country. Biden’s move comes as a rebuff to Saudi Arabia, a global oil giant and U.S. strategic partner. Biden says ending involvement in the Saudi military offensive in Yemen is part of restoring U.S. emphasis on democracy and human rights. Saudi Arabia