Banning pets from bill hearings? All in favor say meow.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Politically active pets are out of luck in New Hampshire, where some lawmakers have been told to keep their cats and dogs out of the room when they log on for remote hearings. Rep. Anita Burroughs, a Democrat from Glen, said her cats, Yoshi and Jack, were among several pets that appeared on screen during Wednesday’s House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee meeting. Later, a colleague later passed along a message from the committee’s Republican chairman that pets are prohibited going forward. But Rep. John Hunt said later he didn’t ban pets, he simply asked whether it was appropriate to have them on screen.