Skip to Content

Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 4:25 am
3:30 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Trempealeau

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph causing
blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

wqowweather

More Stories

Skip to content