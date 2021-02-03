Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to
7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph causing
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&