Winter Storm Watch from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to

7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph causing

blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&