Winter Storm Watch from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT…
* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Potential accumulations of 5 to 9
inches. Patchy blowing and drifting snow Thursday night with
winds gusting to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.
* WHEN…From late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes on
Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&