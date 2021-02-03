Raimondo bids farewell in final State of the State speech

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo bid farewell to her state Wednesday, using her final State of the State address to praise its citizens’ resilience and sacrifice during the pandemic as she awaits confirmation as U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Speaking from a largely empty state Capitol in a broadcast address, the Democrat ticked off accomplishments including more jobs, greater private investment, roadwork, and free community college for high school graduates. Raimondo is expected to step down once confirmed by the U.S. Senate, as expected. When that happens, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, will take over as governor.