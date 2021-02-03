Myanmar’s military junta plans probe of last year’s election

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s new leader says the military government plans an investigation into alleged fraud in last year’s elections. A state-run newspaper says senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing announced the moves Tuesday at the first meeting of his new government after Monday’s coup. The military has said one of the reasons it ousted the elected civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi was because it failed to properly investigate its allegations of voter fraud. The state Union Election Commission declared four days before the military takeover that there were no significant problems with the vote.