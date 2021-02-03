Former GOP congressman Ose eyes run for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Republican congressman Doug Ose (Oh-see) says he’s considering entering a possible recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. In an interview, Ose criticized Newsom for the state’s wobbly COVID-19 vaccine rollout, coronavirus rules that have shuttered businesses and his failure to reopen schools while students fall behind. Earlier this week, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer became the first major Republican to enter the race. Supporters of a possible recall election that could oust Newsom from office are continuing to gather petition signatures needed to qualify the proposal for the ballot. Businessman Ose served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005.