Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government has designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity.

The government notes the Proud Boys played a “pivotal role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6” and a senior official says that contributed to the designation.

The Proud Boys is a far-right, male chauvinist extremist group known for engaging in violent clashes at political rallies.  The group has faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the former Trump administration’s policies and was a major agitator during earlier protests and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6

Associated Press

