Calls grow in Germany to punish queue-jumping for vaccines

BERLIN (AP) — Calls are growing in Germany to punish people who squeeze to the front of the line for COVID-19 vaccines after several cases in which officials allegedly queue-jumped and received shots. The head of a trust that operates three hospitals in northwestern Germany apologized to staff members Wednesday for getting vaccinated ahead of doctors and nurses at the facilities. German public broadcaster NDR reported that fewer than 400 of the 2,500 staff members at the hospitals have gotten shots against the coronavirus so far. The trust’s chief executive, said he accepted an invitation to his first jab on Jan. 9 because doses had to be used quickly and has since received a second shot.