Area athletes sign national letters of intent

(WQOW) - Wednesday marks the start of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and Division II football programs.
Three Menomonie High School seniors signed national letters of intent Wednesday: DeVauntaye Parker (University of Augustana), Brock Thorton (Concordia-St. Paul) and Kaleb Kazmarek (Concordia-St. Paul).
Kazmarek, a kicker, is just the second four-year letter winner in Mustangs program history, joining Nate Stanley.
Menomonie celebrated other commitments Wednesday:
Brigs Richartz - Baseball - University of St. Thomas
Jonathan Fenton - Soccer - UW-Whitewater
Dominik Hendrickson - Tennis - UW-Superior
Mackenzie Bird - Softball - UW-Superior
Ethan Phillips - Cross Country, Track and Field - UW-Oshkosh
Jace Gilbertson - Tennis - UW-Superior
Signing day ceremonies are scheduled at Elk Mound High School, Regis High School and Stanley-Boyd High School later in the day.