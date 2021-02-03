Area athletes sign national letters of intent

(WQOW) - Wednesday marks the start of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I and Division II football programs.

Three Menomonie High School seniors signed national letters of intent Wednesday: DeVauntaye Parker (University of Augustana), Brock Thorton (Concordia-St. Paul) and Kaleb Kazmarek (Concordia-St. Paul).

Kazmarek, a kicker, is just the second four-year letter winner in Mustangs program history, joining Nate Stanley.

Menomonie celebrated other commitments Wednesday:

Brigs Richartz - Baseball - University of St. Thomas

Jonathan Fenton - Soccer - UW-Whitewater

Dominik Hendrickson - Tennis - UW-Superior

Mackenzie Bird - Softball - UW-Superior

Ethan Phillips - Cross Country, Track and Field - UW-Oshkosh

Jace Gilbertson - Tennis - UW-Superior

Signing day ceremonies are scheduled at Elk Mound High School, Regis High School and Stanley-Boyd High School later in the day.