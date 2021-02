Amazon announces $200M facility in eastern Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Amazon has announced that it will invest $200 million in eastern Tennessee to build a new warehouse distribution site that will result in 800 jobs. Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe praised the Alcoa-based project during a Wednesday virtual event with Amazon officials. The facility is expected to be completed in 2022. It will be Amazon’s third fulfillment center to use robotics technology in Tennessee and the company’s eighth fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. Separately, Amazon is also building an operations hub in Nashville that is expected to create 5,000 jobs in the area.