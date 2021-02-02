Wisconsin senator introduces bill to increase production of pandemic supplies

(WQOW) - A Wisconsin U.S. senator wants to strengthen our response to the pandemic by increasing the scale of production of medical supplies.

On Tuesday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut) of Connecticut introduced legislation to provide $10 billion to rapidly expand the domestic manufacturing for vaccination supplies and other personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns, gloves, testing kits and ventilators.

President Joe Biden recently signed an executive order to invoke the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law that gives the president significant emergency authority to control domestic industries.

Baldwin said invoking the Defense Production Act is a big step, but that it can only go so far without proper funding, which is what the new bill could help with.

"That's why you want the flexibility of the Defense Production Act so that we're not just shopping all over the world for something that we're short of, but that we can rapidly create American jobs and American manufacturing opportunities so that we're in charge of our own security, health security," Baldwin said.

Some GOP lawmakers have expressed concerns that it's too early to pass another relief bill, but Baldwin said we have a big crisis, and we need bold solutions.

Baldwin's office told News 18 the measure was introduced to be included as part of the budget reconciliation legislation, which will come together over the next few weeks to then be taken up by the House and Senate.