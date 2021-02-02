What’s next for former children’s museum building?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Children's Museum of Eau Claire has officially moved out of its South Barstow Street location with plans to build its new site at 126 North Barstow Street. But as the museum prepares for its 2022 changes, what's to come of the now-vacant building?

On Jan. 31, MAC Real Estate bought the property for $1.05 million. Its initial list price was $1.4 million. MAC Real Estate is owned by Charlee Markquart, who said he plans to develop the space into a multi-use building.

The upper level will be occupied by a business not yet announced, and the main level will hold the Tokyo Japanese restaurant, which is currently located on London Road.

"Then on the lower level, it's going to be an arcade bar with retro arcade games," Markquart explained. "Really, it's a pure nostalgia play: 80s and 90s arcade games and a bar."

Markquart said construction will start in May or June and finish by December.