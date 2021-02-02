Virus may reduce total Super Bowl bets, but online to surge

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Here’s one more thing the coronavirus pandemic has ruined for at least some people: betting on the Super Bowl. The American Gaming Association predicts the number of people planning to make a bet on the big game will decrease this year. That’s because many people still haven’t returned to work settings, where office pools are filled out, and because fewer plan to bet at in-person sports books including casinos and horse tracks. But Tuesday’s report also predicts the rapid growth of legal sports betting in the U.S. should easily smash records in terms of the amount wagered online on the Super Bowl.