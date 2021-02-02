USS Minneapolis-St. Paul commissioning in Duluth on hold

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. Navy says the commissioning of the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul in Duluth is on hold after a design defect was discovered. The high-speed combat ship was christened at the Marinette, Wisconsin shipyard in 2019. The commissioning ceremony was expected to take place this spring before a problem with the propulsion system was discovered. The Navy did not provide a timeline for when it is expected to be commissioned or go into service following the gear fix. The USS Minneapolis-St. Paul is the 21st littoral combat ship in the Navy’s fleet. It will have a crew of about 140 sailors after its commissioning in Lake Superior.