US says Myanmar takeover was coup, promises sanction review

The United States says last weekend’s military roundup of civilian leaders in Myanmar was a coup. Tuesday’s declaration sets the stage for additional sanctions or other penalties aimed at the country’s military and officers. The military power grab poses a challenge for the two-week-old Biden administration, which says it wants to support wobbly democracy movements globally — but also wants to avoid driving countries like Myanmar toward China. The State Department says any penalties it imposes for the coup will not touch direct humanitarian aid to the country’s people. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging the U.S. to rally international condemnation of the coup leaders.