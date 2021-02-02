Pakistan orders man acquitted in Pearl murder off death row

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s Supreme Court has ordered a Pakistani-British man acquitted of the 2002 gruesome beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl off death row and moved to a so-called government “safe house.” Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, who has been on death row for 18 years will be under guard and won’t be allowed to leave the safe house. His father says the decision on Tuesday “is not complete freedom. It is a step toward freedom.” Pakistan’s government has been scrambling to keep Sheikh in jail since the top court last Thursday upheld his acquittal in the death of Pearl, triggering outrage by Pearl’s family and the U.S. administration.