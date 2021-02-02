Future of Holocaust research in Poland hinges on libel case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two Polish historians are facing a libel trial for a scholarly examination of Polish behavior during World War II. The judge’s ruling in the case is expected to determine the fate of independent Holocaust research under Poland’s nationalist government. A verdict is expected in Warsaw’s district court on Feb. 9 in the case against Barbara Engelking, a historian with the Polish Center for Holocaust Research in Warsaw, and Jan Grabowski, a professor of history at the University of Ottawa. It is the first major legal test in the wake of a 2018 law that makes it a crime to falsely accuse the Polish nation of crimes committed by Nazi Germany. The law caused a major diplomatic spat with Israel.