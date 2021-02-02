Chippewa Falls School District preparing for potential layoffs

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has reported a decline in enrollment for some years now, and the pandemic has only made it more pronounced.

In a letter sent to district employees, Superintendent Jeff Holmes explained the reasoning behind the potential cuts; noting an unexpected enrollment drop of 149 students and a projected budget deficit of $1.6 million in revenue.

Holmes cited funding from the CARES Act, saying the first round of assistance went toward safety measures for reopening schools. While the second round of funding is expected, Holmes wrote that it's still unclear where the money may be spent.

In the letter, Holmes went on to say staffing is 75% of the overall budget, and because of the uncertainty of federal aid, up to 24 staff position cuts across all areas will be considered when mapping out the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Holmes added that coming to this decision wasn't easy.

WQOW did reach out to Holmes' office for comment as well as the Chippewa Falls School Board but did not hear back.



The Chippewa Falls School District has called a special meeting for Thursday, where the employment changes will be discussed.