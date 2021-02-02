Chadwick Boseman earns 2 nominations for NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With his final two performances, the late Chadwick Boseman has earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations. Boseman scored nods Tuesday for his work in the Netflix films “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor died last year after privately battling colon cancer. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” came away with nine nominations. It delves into the story of blues singer Ma Rainey during a turbulent recording session at a Chicago music studio in 1927. Netflix emerged with a leading 48 nominations. The awards honoring entertainers and writers of color will air on CBS on March 27.