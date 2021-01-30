Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 4:28AM CST until January 31 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…FREEZING DRIZZLE TODAY FOLLOWED BY ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT…

.Freezing drizzle will become widespread across central and

southern Minnesota this morning, and spread eastward across

far western Wisconsin this afternoon. A period of freezing rain

will also be possible this afternoon followed by a transition to

light snow this evening. The light snow will then continue

through tonight and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning.

Icing amounts around one tenth of an inch are possible along and

south of Interstate 94 in Minnesota, with a trace to a few

hundredths north of Interstate 94 and in western Wisconsin.

In addition, snow accumulations will generally range from 1 to 2

inches, although isolated locations in western Wisconsin may

receive near 3 inches of snow.

The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter

Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along

with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.

* WHAT…Freezing precipitation expected, followed by snow. Total

snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,

south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.