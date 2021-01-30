Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 4:28AM CST until January 31 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 4:28AM CST until January 31 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNUpdated
…FREEZING DRIZZLE TODAY FOLLOWED BY ACCUMULATING SNOW TONIGHT…
.Freezing drizzle will become widespread across central and
southern Minnesota this morning, and spread eastward across
far western Wisconsin this afternoon. A period of freezing rain
will also be possible this afternoon followed by a transition to
light snow this evening. The light snow will then continue
through tonight and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning.
Icing amounts around one tenth of an inch are possible along and
south of Interstate 94 in Minnesota, with a trace to a few
hundredths north of Interstate 94 and in western Wisconsin.
In addition, snow accumulations will generally range from 1 to 2
inches, although isolated locations in western Wisconsin may
receive near 3 inches of snow.
The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter
Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along
with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.
* WHAT…Freezing precipitation expected, followed by snow. Total
snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.