Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:29AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 2:29AM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Light Freezing Rain and Snow to Produce Travel Impacts through
Sunday…
.Precipitation will begin mainly west of the Mississippi River
this morning as light freezing rain and then spread into southwest
and west central Wisconsin this afternoon. Ice accumulations will
be up to a tenth of an inch. This will result in slippery travel
conditions.
The precipitation will turn to all snow late this afternoon and
early evening. This snow will then continue into Sunday. Snow
totals will range from 2 to 6 inches with the highest totals
across northeast Iowa and from southwest into central Wisconsin.
The heaviest looks to fall this evening, where snow rates of 1
inch per hour will be possible.
Keep an eye on the forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans
as needed.
* WHAT…Snow and light freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.