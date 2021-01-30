Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO

6 PM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Snow and light freezing rain. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

