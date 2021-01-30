Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
6 PM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and light freezing rain. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From noon today to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&