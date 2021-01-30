United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It’s part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country’s government after its formation in 1971. Others have received it over time as well. Saturday’s announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.