No income, 2,000 mouths to feed: Lockdown squeezes Greek zoo

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — After almost three months of closure due to COVID-19, Greece’s only zoo could be on the road to extinction: With no paying visitors or — unlike other European zoos — enough government aid to cover its very particular needs, it faces huge bills to keep 2,000 animals fed and healthy. So far, suppliers have shown understanding and are accepting credit. The founder of the Attica Zoological Park near Athens says that as things are the business can keep going for at least a month. “After that, we don’t know,” he said.