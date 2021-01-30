Indian farmers begin hunger strike amid fury against Modi

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian farmers and their leaders spearheading the more than two-month-long protests against agriculture laws have begun a daylong hunger strike amid growing fury against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Farmer leaders say the Saturday’s hunger strike, which coincides with the death anniversary of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, would reaffirm that the protests against the contentious agriculture laws were peaceful. Farmers are demanding the withdrawal of laws they say the laws will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind as big corporations win out. Modi and his leaders have billed the laws as necessary to modernize Indian farming.