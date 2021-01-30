3 Turkish sailors left behind in pirate attack return home

ISTANBUL (AP) — Three Turkish sailors who were on board a cargo ship attacked by pirates off the West African coast have returned home. Fifteen kidnapped sailors remain missing and one Azerbaijani crew member was killed during the attack. The Liberian-flagged M/V Mozart was sailing from Lagos Nigeria, to Cape Town in South Africa when it was attacked on Jan. 23, some 100 nautical miles (185 kilometers) northwest of the island nation of Sao Tome and Principe. Fourth captain Furkan Yaren told state-run Anadolu news agency he hoped the kidnapped sailors would rejoin their families soon. He said he was wounded from a fall while trying to avoid capture. The pirates left him behind along with two other wounded sailors.