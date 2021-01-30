12 dead in Russia truck-bus accident

MOSCOW (AP) — Twelve people have been killed and 11 others injured in the collision of a tractor-trailer and a minibus in central Russia. An Interior Ministry statement said the collision took place last Friday near Syzran in the Samara region, about 730 kilometers (450 miles) southeast of Moscow. Preliminary information indicated the tractor-trailer skidded and veered into the oncoming lane. Russia’s Investigative Committee said it has opened a criminal probe into the accident. The condition of the truck’s driver was not reported.