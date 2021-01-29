You can give your input on proposed Eau Claire mask mandate

Eau Claire Mask Mandate Do you want to see a mask mandate in Eau Claire? Yes No Undecided



EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Do you want to see a mask mandate in place in Eau Claire?

That is what the Eau Claire City Council wants to know ahead of a meeting on Feb. 2.

The proposed ordinance would require everyone who is 5 or older to wear a mask when out and about.

A similar measure is being considered at the county level. If passed, these ordinances would only take effect if the statewide mask mandate was eliminated - either by a court or by the Legislature.

Governor Tony Evers most recently issued a mask mandate on Jan. 19. The Wisconsin Senate voted to overturn that mandate earlier this week. The Assembly was set to do the same but that came to a halt when it came to light that nearly $50 million in food assistance funding would disappear.

You can provide your feedback to the Eau Claire City Council here.