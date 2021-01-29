Wisconsin study finds COVID spread in schools low

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - A recent study published by the CDC finds schools aren't major hubs of COVID transmission.

The study, set in Wisconsin, monitored 17 rural schools in Wood County from Aug. 31 to Nov. 29.

A total of 4,876 students and 654 staff members contributed data.

Among 191 COVID-positive cases identified in students and staff, only seven cases, or 3.7%, were linked to in-school spread. Those seven cases were solely students.

The study reported with masking requirements and student cohorts, transmission risk within schools appeared low, suggesting that schools might be able to safely open with appropriate mitigation efforts in place.

And the low transmission could also be said for the Altoona School District.

"I would say the results of that study match what we're observing here in Altoona. Because we have set up our systems and processes right away from the beginning to follow the CDC recommendations for increased handwashing, hand sanitizer use, masks, six feet of distance," said Altoona School District Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos.

Eliopoulos said they've been able to stay open since the start of the school year. As of last Sunday, the district had 35 students in quarantine.