Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 8:52PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 8:52PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Freezing Drizzle And Snow To Produce Travel Impacts Saturday
Morning Through Sunday…
.Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle
with a light accumulation of ice expected leading to slippery
travel conditions. The precipitation will turn to all snow late
Saturday afternoon and evening lasting through Sunday. While some
questions still remain regarding strength of the system, there
seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow falling
across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest Wisconsin. The
heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow rates of 1
inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the forecast this
weekend and adjust travel plans as needed.
* WHAT…Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to
a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.