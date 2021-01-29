Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 2:54PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Freezing Drizzle and Snow to Lead To Travel Impacts Saturday

Morning Through Sunday…

.Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle

with light accumulation of ice expected. This will lead to

untreated roads becoming slippery during the day. The

precipitation will turn to all snow late Saturday afternoon and

evening and last through Sunday, leading to travel impacts. While

some questions still remain regarding strength of the system,

there seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow

falling across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest

Wisconsin. The heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow

rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the

forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans as needed.

* WHAT…Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a

tenth of an inch.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.