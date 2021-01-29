Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 2:54PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 2:54PM CST until January 31 at 6:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WINew
…Freezing Drizzle and Snow to Lead To Travel Impacts Saturday
Morning Through Sunday…
.Precipitation will begin Saturday morning as freezing drizzle
with light accumulation of ice expected. This will lead to
untreated roads becoming slippery during the day. The
precipitation will turn to all snow late Saturday afternoon and
evening and last through Sunday, leading to travel impacts. While
some questions still remain regarding strength of the system,
there seems to be pretty good consensus of 4 to 7 inches of snow
falling across parts of northeast Iowa into far southwest
Wisconsin. The heaviest looks to fall Saturday evening, where snow
rates of 1 inch per hour will be possible. Keep an eye on the
forecast this weekend and adjust travel plans as needed.
* WHAT…Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.