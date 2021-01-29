Winter Weather Advisory issued January 29 at 2:52PM CST until January 31 at 6:00AM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…MIXED WINTRY PRECIPITATION EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY

SUNDAY MORNING…

.Freezing drizzle is expected to develop over western Minnesota

late tonight and slowly spread eastward overnight into Saturday

morning into eastern Minnesota and far western Wisconsin. Most of

central through southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin will

then see freezing drizzle continue for much of the day, followed

by a transition to light snow during the late afternoon and

evening hours Saturday. The light snow will then continue through

Saturday night and diminish after daybreak Sunday morning.

Icing amounts will range from a trace to a few hundredths of an

inch in eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to near a tenth

of an inch in western Minnesota. In addition, snow accumulations

will generally run in the 1 to 2 inch range, although isolated

locations in far southern Minnesota into southwestern Wisconsin

may receive near 3 inches of snow.

The combination of icing plus light snow necessitates a Winter

Weather Advisory for all of central and southern Minnesota along

with St. Croix, Pierce and Pepin counties in western Wisconsin.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to two inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an

inch.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,

south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found

at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.