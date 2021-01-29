Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 6 PM
CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Snow and freezing drizzle expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a
tenth of an inch.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
