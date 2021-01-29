WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in virus investigation

WUHAN, China (AP) — Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic have visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work. The facility was one of the city’s first to deal with patients suffering from a then-unknown virus and is a key part of the epidemiological history of the disease. The team’s first face-to-face meetings with Chinese scientists took place on Friday, before the experts visited another early site of the outbreak, the Hubei Integrated Chinese and Western Medicine Hospital. WHO says all hypotheses are on the table as the team visits hospitals, markets and laboratories. It’s a politically charged mission as China seeks to avoid blame for alleged early missteps.