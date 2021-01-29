Skip to Content

Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores

New
6:03 pm National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Toys R Us is retrenching once again. The only two Toys R Us stores that opened in November 2019 as part of a small U.S. comeback attempt by the iconic toy chain have now closed. The Toys R Us store at the Galleria mall in Houston shuttered on Jan. 15, while the one at New Jersey’s Garden State Plaza closed Tuesday. That’s according to Tru Kids, a new entity formed when it acquired Toys R Us’ intellectual property during the iconic chain’s liquidation in 2018. The company says it is looking at new options for reopening but declined to offer specifics.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content