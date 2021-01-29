Tibetan culture advocate released after 5-year prison term

BEIJING (AP) — A Tibetan shopkeeper convicted of inciting separatism based on his comments in a New York Times documentary has been released after serving a five-year prison sentence. Tashi Wangchuk’s release Friday was reported by the writers group PEN America and the International Campaign for Tibet. There was no official comment and his lawyer did not answer calls to his cellphone. Tashi was detained in 2016 after his comments appeared complaining about the erosion of Tibetan culture and language in the tightly secured region. PEN America said Tashi never received a fair trial and was a victim of a “broader campaign of Chinese authorities cracking down on ethnic minority rights.”