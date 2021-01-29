Thousands left homeless by storms, floods in Syria’s Idlib

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — The U.N. says a rainstorm hitting the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria has killed one child and destroyed hundreds of tents, leaving tens of thousands of internally displaced people homeless. Residents of the region spoke on Friday about harsh weather conditions that forced some of them to stay out in the open until they fixed their tents. The storm is the second to hit the region in two weeks and international aid groups have warned that reduced humanitarian access to northwestern Syria will impede response to the effects of the storm in a region already suffering from shortage of humanitarian aid.