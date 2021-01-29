Pelosi wants security money to face ‘enemy’ within House

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says lawmakers face threats of violence from an “enemy” within Congress and more money is needed to protect them. The California Democrat’s remarks are a startling acknowledgement of how internal tensions over safety have escalated since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by supporters of former President Donald Trump. Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that Congress should provide more money to protect lawmakers “when the enemy is within the House of Representatives.” Pelosi said she was referring to members of Congress who want to bring guns on the House floor and “have threatened violence on other members of Congress.” She didn’t offer names.