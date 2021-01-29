Packers fire Pettine, Mennenga after playoff loss to Bucs

The Green Bay Packers have fired defensive coordinator Mike Pettine and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga after the team’s second straight NFC championship game loss. The Packers’ announcement of the moves late Friday afternoon said that Mennenga had been dismissed and Pettine wouldn’t return next season. ESPN reported that Pettine’s contract expired at the end of this season. Pettine had been the Packers’ defensive coordinator for three seasons. Pettine took over one year before Matt LaFleur’s arrival. Mennenga had been special teams coordinator for each of LaFleur’s two seasons as head coach.