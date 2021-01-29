New Dunn County program connects people over phone

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - For many older adults, the pandemic has been socially isolating, and now the Dunn County Aging and Disability Resource Center wants to help bring people together.

It is beginning a new program called "Caring Calls."

People who want to volunteer to make calls, or to receive calls, will be matched up based on their interests, and calls will be made once a week. It's a free service for people over the age of 60.



Volunteers will go through orientation so they can know what to expect, learn confidentiality rules and get an idea of topics and questions to ask. The program manager for the Dunn County ADRC, Loni Dodge, said the calls are more than just checking in.

"It's just a way for them to connect with somebody to get to know somebody else, talk about anything their past," Dodge said. "It's to help people just to not feel so lonely and that somebody cares for them."

Dodge said there are 25 people so far who have said they want to receive calls, but only 8 volunteers currently.



To make or receive calls through the Caring Calls program, call (715) 232-4006