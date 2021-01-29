Myanmar election commission rejects military’s fraud claims

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s election commission has rejected allegations by the military that fraud played a significant role in determining the outcome of November’s elections, which delivered a landslide victory to Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling party. The decision, announced Thursday, came amid heightened tensions after the military refused to rule out the possibility of a coup if their complaints were ignored. Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party captured 396 out of 476 seats in the November 8 polls, allowing them to form the government for another five years. The military has called for a review of the results. It says it has found numerous irregularities but the election commission says there’s no evidence to support these claims.