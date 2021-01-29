Mexico’s leader says in video he’s recovering from COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has posted a video of himself walking slowly through his offices and talking for 13 minutes straight, saying he is recovering from COVID-19. López Obrador has not been holding his famous, hours-long daily press conferences for the first time since he took office in December 2018, and he evidently misses the opportunity to talk. The president has been in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. He said in the video posted Friday: “The doctors tell me I am getting through the critical stage. I am doing well.” He has been receiving treatment at his apartment in the colonial-era National Palace, where he also has offices.