Judge denies bail for Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has denied bail for a 60-year-old Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Chief Judge Beryl Howell said Thursday that Richard Barnett’s behavior was “brazen, entitled, and dangerous,” and she called him “one of the stars of this assault.” Barnett is charged with entering a restricted building while carrying a dangerous weapon; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public money, property or records. Prosecutors say Barnett was caught on video carrying a 950,000 volt stun gun during the raid.