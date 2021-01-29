Ingram, Ball lead Pelicans past Bucks, 131-126

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-best 27-point performance with seven 3-pointers and the New Orleans Pelicans held off a furious Milwaukee rally to beat the Bucks 131-126. Brandon Ingram scored 28 points and Zion Williamson had 21 points, nine rebounds and a career-high seven assists to help New Orleans prevent the Bucks from erasing a 28-point deficit during the game’s final 17 minutes. Eric Bledsoe also hit seven 3s and scored 25 for the Pelicans while Steven Adams grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 11 rebounds and Jrue Holiday scored 22 for Milwaukee.