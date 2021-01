EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire North got one game closer to Hudson with their 57-55 win over Menomonie on Friday.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the Big Rivers rivals, but the Huskies edged out the Mustangs for the second time this season.

The victory gave North their fifth consecutive win.

They are second in the BRC standings with one week left in the season.