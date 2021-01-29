Firefighters battle separate fires at 2 Beaver Dam factories

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Firefighters in Beaver Dam were on the scene of two separate factory fires on Friday morning. The first happened at Metalcraft of Mayville, and the second happened at the Kirsh Foundry facility less than two hours later. Fire Chief Alan Mannel said employees were evacuated at both facilities and no injuries were reported. The fire at Metalcraft was located in a metal dust collection unit and had to be put out with fire extinguishers because water would have damaged the machinery. The fire at Kirsh Foundry was in the furnace area and was apparently caused when a furnace failed and spilled a large quantity of molten metal, which ignited combustible materials nearby.