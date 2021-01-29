Fewer Wisconsin high school seniors applying for financial aid

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - New data shows fewer Wisconsin high school seniors are applying for financial aid, and the decrease in FAFSA applications is giving one local counselor some concerns.

According to U.S. Department of Education data analyzed by the National College Attainment Network, the number of high school seniors in the state who have completed the application is down by 13% from this same time last year.

At North High School in Eau Claire, the report shows that FAFSA numbers are down there by 24%, and Chippewa Falls High School is down by 31.5%.

Chippewa Falls School Counselor Dr. Ken Abel said some students have told him they're not applying this year because they'd only want to pay money for a "real" college experience, a.k.a. one not during the pandemic, but Abel said a gap year may not be the best option.

"We do encourage students to find something to do after high school," Abel said. "If students who come in and say I just want to take a gap year, the concern is that they might find a part-time job or even a full-time job, and then that pays the bills for a period of time. However, is that something that's going to be able to sustain them for their future? So, it is important to have a path, have something to do."

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid determines eligibility for federal grants, loans, scholarships, and work-study funding.